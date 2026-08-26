LONGBOW Price Today

The live LONGBOW (BOW) price today is $ 0, with a 6.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOW.

LONGBOW currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 27,859, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BOW. During the last 24 hours, BOW traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOW moved +0.07% in the last hour and +38.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LONGBOW (BOW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.86K$ 27.86K $ 27.86K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.86K$ 27.86K $ 27.86K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of LONGBOW is $ 27.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOW is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.86K.