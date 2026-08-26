Long Capital Price Today

The live Long Capital (LNG) price today is $ 0, with a 9.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current LNG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LNG.

Long Capital currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 237,971, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LNG. During the last 24 hours, LNG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LNG moved +0.06% in the last hour and +24.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 98.66.

Long Capital (LNG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 237.97K$ 237.97K $ 237.97K Volume (24H) $ 98.66$ 98.66 $ 98.66 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 237.97K$ 237.97K $ 237.97K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Long Capital is $ 237.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 98.66. The circulating supply of LNG is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 237.97K.