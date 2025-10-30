Ledgity Token (LDY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0050381 $ 0.0050381 $ 0.0050381 24H Low $ 0.01052994 $ 0.01052994 $ 0.01052994 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0050381$ 0.0050381 $ 0.0050381 24H High $ 0.01052994$ 0.01052994 $ 0.01052994 All Time High $ 0.110451$ 0.110451 $ 0.110451 Lowest Price $ 0.00392962$ 0.00392962 $ 0.00392962 Price Change (1H) -1.00% Price Change (1D) +18.63% Price Change (7D) +14.95% Price Change (7D) +14.95%

Ledgity Token (LDY) real-time price is $0.01036566. Over the past 24 hours, LDY traded between a low of $ 0.0050381 and a high of $ 0.01052994, showing active market volatility. LDY's all-time high price is $ 0.110451, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00392962.

In terms of short-term performance, LDY has changed by -1.00% over the past hour, +18.63% over 24 hours, and +14.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Ledgity Token (LDY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 382.26K$ 382.26K $ 382.26K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 777.41K$ 777.41K $ 777.41K Circulation Supply 36.88M 36.88M 36.88M Total Supply 75,000,000.0 75,000,000.0 75,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ledgity Token is $ 382.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LDY is 36.88M, with a total supply of 75000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 777.41K.