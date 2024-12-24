KIRA Network Price (KEX)
The live price of KIRA Network (KEX) today is 0.03004139 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.97M USD. KEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KIRA Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 196.75K USD
- KIRA Network price change within the day is +10.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 224.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KEX price information.
During today, the price change of KIRA Network to USD was $ +0.00276242.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KIRA Network to USD was $ -0.0022415623.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KIRA Network to USD was $ +0.0149224776.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KIRA Network to USD was $ +0.000481930634416413.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00276242
|+10.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0022415623
|-7.46%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0149224776
|+49.67%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000481930634416413
|+1.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of KIRA Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.68%
+10.13%
-20.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KIRA is a base layer network that enables anyone to deploy code that can be trusted without the need for smart contracts, application specific side-chains or operating any complex infrastructure.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KEX to AUD
A$0.048066224
|1 KEX to GBP
￡0.0237326981
|1 KEX to EUR
€0.0288397344
|1 KEX to USD
$0.03004139
|1 KEX to MYR
RM0.1348858411
|1 KEX to TRY
₺1.057456928
|1 KEX to JPY
¥4.7204036107
|1 KEX to RUB
₽3.0404890819
|1 KEX to INR
₹2.5562218751
|1 KEX to IDR
Rp484.5384805517
|1 KEX to PHP
₱1.7577217289
|1 KEX to EGP
￡E.1.5342137873
|1 KEX to BRL
R$0.1859562041
|1 KEX to CAD
C$0.0429591877
|1 KEX to BDT
৳3.5941518996
|1 KEX to NGN
₦46.5034708922
|1 KEX to UAH
₴1.2641416912
|1 KEX to VES
Bs1.53211089
|1 KEX to PKR
Rs8.3797453266
|1 KEX to KZT
₸15.6873134441
|1 KEX to THB
฿1.0307200909
|1 KEX to TWD
NT$0.982353453
|1 KEX to CHF
Fr0.0267368371
|1 KEX to HKD
HK$0.2331211864
|1 KEX to MAD
.د.م0.3025167973