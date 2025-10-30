Kavari (KAVR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.00405396 Lowest Price $ 0.00014783 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00%

Kavari (KAVR) real-time price is $0.00014907. Over the past 24 hours, KAVR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. KAVR's all-time high price is $ 0.00405396, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00014783.

In terms of short-term performance, KAVR has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kavari (KAVR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.69K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.91K Circulation Supply 65.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kavari is $ 9.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KAVR is 65.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.91K.