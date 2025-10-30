Karum (KARUM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.116892 $ 0.116892 $ 0.116892 24H Low $ 0.160049 $ 0.160049 $ 0.160049 24H High 24H Low $ 0.116892$ 0.116892 $ 0.116892 24H High $ 0.160049$ 0.160049 $ 0.160049 All Time High $ 0.475405$ 0.475405 $ 0.475405 Lowest Price $ 0.02672377$ 0.02672377 $ 0.02672377 Price Change (1H) +1.85% Price Change (1D) -6.16% Price Change (7D) +311.69% Price Change (7D) +311.69%

Karum (KARUM) real-time price is $0.123733. Over the past 24 hours, KARUM traded between a low of $ 0.116892 and a high of $ 0.160049, showing active market volatility. KARUM's all-time high price is $ 0.475405, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02672377.

In terms of short-term performance, KARUM has changed by +1.85% over the past hour, -6.16% over 24 hours, and +311.69% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Karum (KARUM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.82M$ 1.82M $ 1.82M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.60M$ 2.60M $ 2.60M Circulation Supply 14.70M 14.70M 14.70M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Karum is $ 1.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KARUM is 14.70M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.60M.