Just a based guy Price (BASEDGUY)
The live price of Just a based guy (BASEDGUY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 131.60K USD. BASEDGUY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Just a based guy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.44K USD
- Just a based guy price change within the day is +6.43%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Just a based guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Just a based guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Just a based guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Just a based guy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.43%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-79.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Just a based guy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+14.86%
+6.43%
-28.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The project “Just a Based Guy” is a meme coin inspired by the “Just a Chill Guy” meme and built on Base, the Ethereum Layer 2 solution. It combines humor with blockchain technology, creating a fun yet innovative cryptocurrency experience. “Just a Based Guy” isn’t just a meme it’s a movement, blending community-driven engagement and cutting-edge tech on a reliable, scalable foundation for the future of memes.
