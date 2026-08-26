JAM Price Today

The live JAM (JAM) price today is $ 0.00359055, with a 3.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current JAM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00359055 per JAM.

JAM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 635,098, with a circulating supply of 176.88M JAM. During the last 24 hours, JAM traded between $ 0.00354122 (low) and $ 0.00378798 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.077332, while the all-time low was $ 0.00154597.

In short-term performance, JAM moved +0.12% in the last hour and -35.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.79.

JAM (JAM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 635.10K$ 635.10K $ 635.10K Volume (24H) $ 17.79$ 17.79 $ 17.79 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.59M$ 3.59M $ 3.59M Circulation Supply 176.88M 176.88M 176.88M Total Supply 999,999,999.641501 999,999,999.641501 999,999,999.641501

The current Market Cap of JAM is $ 635.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.79. The circulating supply of JAM is 176.88M, with a total supply of 999999999.641501. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.59M.