Increment Staked FLOW Price (STFLOW)
The live price of Increment Staked FLOW (STFLOW) today is 0.892029 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.31M USD. STFLOW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Increment Staked FLOW Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.99K USD
- Increment Staked FLOW price change within the day is +2.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 12.83M USD
It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.
During today, the price change of Increment Staked FLOW to USD was $ +0.01751945.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Increment Staked FLOW to USD was $ -0.0971862919.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Increment Staked FLOW to USD was $ +0.3431468753.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Increment Staked FLOW to USD was $ +0.1979124628006982.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01751945
|+2.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0971862919
|-10.89%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3431468753
|+38.47%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1979124628006982
|+28.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of Increment Staked FLOW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.04%
+2.00%
-21.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stFlow is the liquid-staked version of flow token, enabling users to earn staking rewards and participate in Flow's DeFi ecosystem at the same time.
