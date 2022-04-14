Increment Staked FLOW (STFLOW) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Increment Staked FLOW (STFLOW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Increment Staked FLOW (STFLOW) Information stFlow is the liquid-staked version of flow token, enabling users to earn staking rewards and participate in Flow's DeFi ecosystem at the same time. Official Website: https://app.increment.fi/staking Whitepaper: https://docs.increment.fi/protocols/liquid-staking/protocol-overview Buy STFLOW Now!

Increment Staked FLOW (STFLOW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Increment Staked FLOW (STFLOW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.10M $ 3.10M $ 3.10M Total Supply: $ 6.03M $ 6.03M $ 6.03M Circulating Supply: $ 6.03M $ 6.03M $ 6.03M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.10M $ 3.10M $ 3.10M All-Time High: $ 1.91 $ 1.91 $ 1.91 All-Time Low: $ 0.369164 $ 0.369164 $ 0.369164 Current Price: $ 0.513823 $ 0.513823 $ 0.513823 Learn more about Increment Staked FLOW (STFLOW) price

Increment Staked FLOW (STFLOW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Increment Staked FLOW (STFLOW) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STFLOW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STFLOW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STFLOW's tokenomics, explore STFLOW token's live price!

