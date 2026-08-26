Imprnt Price Today

The live Imprnt (PRNT) price today is $ 0.00118133, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRNT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00118133 per PRNT.

Imprnt currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 59,067, with a circulating supply of 50.00M PRNT. During the last 24 hours, PRNT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.177736, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRNT moved -- in the last hour and +4.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 127.29.

Imprnt (PRNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 59.07K$ 59.07K $ 59.07K Volume (24H) $ 127.29$ 127.29 $ 127.29 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.07K$ 59.07K $ 59.07K Circulation Supply 50.00M 50.00M 50.00M Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Imprnt is $ 59.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 127.29. The circulating supply of PRNT is 50.00M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.07K.