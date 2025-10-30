iLuminary Token (ILMT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.01479599 $ 0.01479599 $ 0.01479599 24H Low $ 0.01489596 $ 0.01489596 $ 0.01489596 24H High 24H Low $ 0.01479599$ 0.01479599 $ 0.01479599 24H High $ 0.01489596$ 0.01489596 $ 0.01489596 All Time High $ 0.03000248$ 0.03000248 $ 0.03000248 Lowest Price $ 0.00183544$ 0.00183544 $ 0.00183544 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +0.29% Price Change (7D) -7.05% Price Change (7D) -7.05%

iLuminary Token (ILMT) real-time price is $0.01489461. Over the past 24 hours, ILMT traded between a low of $ 0.01479599 and a high of $ 0.01489596, showing active market volatility. ILMT's all-time high price is $ 0.03000248, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00183544.

In terms of short-term performance, ILMT has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.29% over 24 hours, and -7.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

iLuminary Token (ILMT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 237.66K$ 237.66K $ 237.66K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.08M$ 2.08M $ 2.08M Circulation Supply 15.96M 15.96M 15.96M Total Supply 139,389,969.730026 139,389,969.730026 139,389,969.730026

The current Market Cap of iLuminary Token is $ 237.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ILMT is 15.96M, with a total supply of 139389969.730026. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.08M.