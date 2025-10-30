Idle Network (IDLE) Price Information (USD)

Idle Network (IDLE) real-time price is $0.01070724. Over the past 24 hours, IDLE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. IDLE's all-time high price is $ 1.74, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00144241.

In terms of short-term performance, IDLE has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and -16.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Idle Network (IDLE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Idle Network is $ 795.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IDLE is 74.30M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.07M.