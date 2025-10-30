Hyperbeat USDT (HBUSDT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.066 $ 1.066 $ 1.066 24H Low $ 1.095 $ 1.095 $ 1.095 24H High 24H Low $ 1.066$ 1.066 $ 1.066 24H High $ 1.095$ 1.095 $ 1.095 All Time High $ 1.27$ 1.27 $ 1.27 Lowest Price $ 0.701228$ 0.701228 $ 0.701228 Price Change (1H) -0.33% Price Change (1D) +0.18% Price Change (7D) +0.04% Price Change (7D) +0.04%

Hyperbeat USDT (HBUSDT) real-time price is $1.078. Over the past 24 hours, HBUSDT traded between a low of $ 1.066 and a high of $ 1.095, showing active market volatility. HBUSDT's all-time high price is $ 1.27, while its all-time low price is $ 0.701228.

In terms of short-term performance, HBUSDT has changed by -0.33% over the past hour, +0.18% over 24 hours, and +0.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Hyperbeat USDT (HBUSDT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 128.25M$ 128.25M $ 128.25M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 128.25M$ 128.25M $ 128.25M Circulation Supply 119.10M 119.10M 119.10M Total Supply 119,098,312.1029333 119,098,312.1029333 119,098,312.1029333

The current Market Cap of Hyperbeat USDT is $ 128.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of HBUSDT is 119.10M, with a total supply of 119098312.1029333. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 128.25M.