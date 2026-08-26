Happy Cat Price Today

The live Happy Cat (HAPPY) price today is $ 0, with a 1.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current HAPPY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per HAPPY.

Happy Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 493,960, with a circulating supply of 3.33B HAPPY. During the last 24 hours, HAPPY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.055847, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, HAPPY moved -1.64% in the last hour and +12.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 79.33K.

Happy Cat (HAPPY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 493.96K$ 493.96K $ 493.96K Volume (24H) $ 79.33K$ 79.33K $ 79.33K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 493.96K$ 493.96K $ 493.96K Circulation Supply 3.33B 3.33B 3.33B Total Supply 3,333,333,333.0 3,333,333,333.0 3,333,333,333.0

The current Market Cap of Happy Cat is $ 493.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 79.33K. The circulating supply of HAPPY is 3.33B, with a total supply of 3333333333.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 493.96K.