grail (SN81) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 3.7 24H High $ 4.05 All Time High $ 7.51 Lowest Price $ 1.92 Price Change (1H) -0.79% Price Change (1D) +3.72% Price Change (7D) +18.66%

grail (SN81) real-time price is $3.97. Over the past 24 hours, SN81 traded between a low of $ 3.7 and a high of $ 4.05, showing active market volatility. SN81's all-time high price is $ 7.51, while its all-time low price is $ 1.92.

In terms of short-term performance, SN81 has changed by -0.79% over the past hour, +3.72% over 24 hours, and +18.66% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

grail (SN81) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.23M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.23M Circulation Supply 2.32M Total Supply 2,317,367.325989354

The current Market Cap of grail is $ 9.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN81 is 2.32M, with a total supply of 2317367.325989354. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.23M.