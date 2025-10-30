GoldenCat (CATS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +0.30% Price Change (1D) +0.33% Price Change (7D) -2.92% Price Change (7D) -2.92%

GoldenCat (CATS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CATS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CATS's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CATS has changed by +0.30% over the past hour, +0.33% over 24 hours, and -2.92% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GoldenCat (CATS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 96.42K$ 96.42K $ 96.42K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 96.42K$ 96.42K $ 96.42K Circulation Supply 690.69B 690.69B 690.69B Total Supply 690,689,999,999.9999 690,689,999,999.9999 690,689,999,999.9999

The current Market Cap of GoldenCat is $ 96.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CATS is 690.69B, with a total supply of 690689999999.9999. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.42K.