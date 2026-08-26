GIZMO Price Today

The live GIZMO (GIZMO) price today is $ 0.00119948, with a 29.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current GIZMO to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00119948 per GIZMO.

GIZMO currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,199,492, with a circulating supply of 1.00B GIZMO. During the last 24 hours, GIZMO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00142796 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.062911, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GIZMO moved +0.09% in the last hour and +331.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 28.66K.

GIZMO (GIZMO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.20M$ 1.20M $ 1.20M Volume (24H) $ 28.66K$ 28.66K $ 28.66K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.20M$ 1.20M $ 1.20M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of GIZMO is $ 1.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 28.66K. The circulating supply of GIZMO is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.20M.