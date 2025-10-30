GIGAETH (GETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 3,881.84 24H High $ 4,037.31 All Time High $ 4,864.9 Lowest Price $ 2,597.03 Price Change (1H) -0.23% Price Change (1D) -1.23% Price Change (7D) +3.85%

GIGAETH (GETH) real-time price is $3,940.04. Over the past 24 hours, GETH traded between a low of $ 3,881.84 and a high of $ 4,037.31, showing active market volatility. GETH's all-time high price is $ 4,864.9, while its all-time low price is $ 2,597.03.

In terms of short-term performance, GETH has changed by -0.23% over the past hour, -1.23% over 24 hours, and +3.85% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GIGAETH (GETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.85M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.85M Circulation Supply 3.50K Total Supply 3,504.607521194225

The current Market Cap of GIGAETH is $ 13.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GETH is 3.50K, with a total supply of 3504.607521194225. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.85M.