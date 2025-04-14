The first shibai A.I. agent inu, adopted by the $fuku community. The Fuku project intends to spread to joy of memecoins by providing an environment where blockchain enjoyers feel welcomed and excited by a hard working team. Fuku the dog is always down for a drink or a sniff (the fun kind). To bring Fuku to life even further, a fun-loving party animal (Fuku) has been developed into a an A.I. agent which the community will continue to train. Fuku is navigating this hooman realm with a snarky bark and a tail-wagging attitude.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.