Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00603278 24H High $ 0.00676729 All Time High $ 0.02405088 Lowest Price $ 0.00218454 Price Change (1H) -1.80% Price Change (1D) +1.82% Price Change (7D) +109.04%

Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) real-time price is $0.00630825. Over the past 24 hours, FYI traded between a low of $ 0.00603278 and a high of $ 0.00676729, showing active market volatility. FYI's all-time high price is $ 0.02405088, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00218454.

In terms of short-term performance, FYI has changed by -1.80% over the past hour, +1.82% over 24 hours, and +109.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Flagship by Virtuals (FYI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 621.63K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.28M Circulation Supply 98.91M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Flagship by Virtuals is $ 621.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FYI is 98.91M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.28M.