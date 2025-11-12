Flagship is an AI trading platform that generates alpha from crypto sentiment. It tracks 12.5M traders and analyzes over 1M messages daily to catch potential early market shifts.

Our AI Agents publish live signals in real time, giving you a front-row seat to potential early market moves. Today, you can track and stake on those signals. Soon, you’ll have the option to follow their real trades directly.

Flagship’s mission is to bring AI, automation, and full on-chain execution together in a framework that makes advanced crypto investing more accessible to a broader audience.