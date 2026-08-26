EXCELLENCE Price Today

The live EXCELLENCE (EOP) price today is $ 0, with a 4.76% change over the past 24 hours. The current EOP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EOP.

EXCELLENCE currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 955,145, with a circulating supply of 1.00B EOP. During the last 24 hours, EOP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00100287 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00112984, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EOP moved -- in the last hour and +33.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.76.

EXCELLENCE (EOP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 955.15K$ 955.15K $ 955.15K Volume (24H) $ 4.76$ 4.76 $ 4.76 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 955.15K$ 955.15K $ 955.15K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of EXCELLENCE is $ 955.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.76. The circulating supply of EOP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 955.15K.