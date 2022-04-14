EvoSimGame (ESIM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into EvoSimGame (ESIM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

EvoSimGame (ESIM) Information ESIM is the governance token of EvoSim Game — a Web3 economic strategy built as a gamified extension of the real-world telecom operator ESIM. It connects telecom infrastructure with blockchain and in-game mechanics, enabling community-led development and anchoring a scalable decentralized economy. With a fixed supply of 50 million tokens, ESIM anchors a scalable Web3 ecosystem — connecting global telecom operations with the next generation of decentralized digital economies. Official Website: https://evosimgame.com/ Whitepaper: https://evosimgame.com/docs

EvoSimGame (ESIM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for EvoSimGame (ESIM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Market Cap: $ 3.46M Total Supply: $ 50.00M Circulating Supply: $ 50.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.46M All-Time High: $ 0.091641 All-Time Low: $ 0.05084 Current Price: $ 0.069264

EvoSimGame (ESIM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of EvoSimGame (ESIM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ESIM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ESIM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

