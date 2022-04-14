Gitcoin (GTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gitcoin (GTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gitcoin (GTC) Information Gitcoin is where communities unite to build and fund the open web.GTC is a governance token for credibly neutral developer talent and public goods funding, and the means to progressively decentralize the Gitcoin platform through the GitcoinDAO. Official Website: https://gitcoin.co/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xde30da39c46104798bb5aa3fe8b9e0e1f348163f Buy GTC Now!

Gitcoin (GTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gitcoin (GTC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 28.00M $ 28.00M $ 28.00M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 96.38M $ 96.38M $ 96.38M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 28.957 $ 28.957 $ 28.957 All-Time Low: $ 0.19580728738080047 $ 0.19580728738080047 $ 0.19580728738080047 Current Price: $ 0.2905 $ 0.2905 $ 0.2905 Learn more about Gitcoin (GTC) price

Gitcoin (GTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gitcoin (GTC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GTC's tokenomics, explore GTC token's live price!

