Curetopia Price (CURES)
The live price of Curetopia (CURES) today is 0.02050707 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 522.22K USD. CURES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Curetopia Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Curetopia price change within the day is -3.68%
- It has a circulating supply of 25.38M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CURES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CURES price information.
During today, the price change of Curetopia to USD was $ -0.00078463740294425.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Curetopia to USD was $ -0.0057332148.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Curetopia to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Curetopia to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00078463740294425
|-3.68%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0057332148
|-27.95%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Curetopia: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.53%
-3.68%
+3.79%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Join our mission to cure every rare disease on the planet. We’ll stop at nothing to help patient communities no matter how small - boldly venturing wherever the pursuit of life-changing biological breakthroughs may take us. The $CURES utility token will allow rare disease communities to participate in the governance of life-changing research that directly impacts them. Our core operating principle is "by patients, for patients."
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CURES to VND
₫525.82178187
|1 CURES to AUD
A$0.0324011706
|1 CURES to GBP
￡0.0155853732
|1 CURES to EUR
€0.0178411509
|1 CURES to USD
$0.02050707
|1 CURES to MYR
RM0.0906412494
|1 CURES to TRY
₺0.7794737307
|1 CURES to JPY
¥2.9310755151
|1 CURES to RUB
₽1.7340778392
|1 CURES to INR
₹1.7638130907
|1 CURES to IDR
Rp341.7843632862
|1 CURES to KRW
₩29.2957849899
|1 CURES to PHP
₱1.1707486263
|1 CURES to EGP
￡E.1.0497569133
|1 CURES to BRL
R$0.120991713
|1 CURES to CAD
C$0.0282997566
|1 CURES to BDT
৳2.4864822375
|1 CURES to NGN
₦32.6544329145
|1 CURES to UAH
₴0.8471470617
|1 CURES to VES
Bs1.45600197
|1 CURES to PKR
Rs5.7376731153
|1 CURES to KZT
₸10.5759061404
|1 CURES to THB
฿0.6861665622
|1 CURES to TWD
NT$0.6656594922
|1 CURES to AED
د.إ0.0752609469
|1 CURES to CHF
Fr0.0166107267
|1 CURES to HKD
HK$0.1589297925
|1 CURES to MAD
.د.م0.1903056096
|1 CURES to MXN
$0.4152681675