This token data is sourced from third parties.
Cronos Legends (CLG) Live Price Chart
Cronos Legends (CLG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

+1.05%

-0.39%

+24.24%

+24.24%

Cronos Legends (CLG) real-time price is $125.15. Over the past 24 hours, CLG traded between a low of $ 122.79 and a high of $ 127.31, showing active market volatility. CLG's all-time high price is $ 474.6, while its all-time low price is $ 52.75.

In terms of short-term performance, CLG has changed by +1.05% over the past hour, -0.39% over 24 hours, and +24.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cronos Legends (CLG) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Cronos Legends is $ 41.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLG is 328.18, with a total supply of 477.9525. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.82K.

Cronos Legends (CLG) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Cronos Legends to USD was $ -0.5012763612891.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cronos Legends to USD was $ +10.7948507950.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cronos Legends to USD was $ -83.4395324300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cronos Legends to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.5012763612891-0.39%
30 Days$ +10.7948507950+8.63%
60 Days$ -83.4395324300-66.67%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Cronos Legends (CLG)

Cronos Legends ($CLG) is a community-driven Web3 project on the Cronos chain, combining storytelling, NFTs, and interactive gameplay. At the heart of the Cronos Legends ecosystem lies $CLG, the native token that powers all core features — from accessing exclusive NFT collections to earning rewards in competitive battlegrounds.

Cronos Legends centers around three main factions — the Cronos Guardians, the Chaos Horde, and the mystical Trinari — each with its own lore, characters, and collectible NFT sets. $CLG is the lifeblood of this world, enabling players to engage, stake, and shape the evolving narrative through community decisions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Cronos Legends Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Cronos Legends (CLG) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Cronos Legends (CLG) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Cronos Legends.

Check the Cronos Legends price prediction now!

CLG to Local Currencies

Cronos Legends (CLG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cronos Legends (CLG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CLG token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cronos Legends (CLG)

How much is Cronos Legends (CLG) worth today?
The live CLG price in USD is 125.15 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CLG to USD price?
The current price of CLG to USD is $ 125.15. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Cronos Legends?
The market cap for CLG is $ 41.07K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CLG?
The circulating supply of CLG is 328.18 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CLG?
CLG achieved an ATH price of 474.6 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CLG?
CLG saw an ATL price of 52.75 USD.
What is the trading volume of CLG?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CLG is -- USD.
Will CLG go higher this year?
CLG might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CLG price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Cronos Legends (CLG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

