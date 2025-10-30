Cronos Legends (CLG) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 122.79 $ 122.79 $ 122.79 24H Low $ 127.31 $ 127.31 $ 127.31 24H High 24H Low $ 122.79$ 122.79 $ 122.79 24H High $ 127.31$ 127.31 $ 127.31 All Time High $ 474.6$ 474.6 $ 474.6 Lowest Price $ 52.75$ 52.75 $ 52.75 Price Change (1H) +1.05% Price Change (1D) -0.39% Price Change (7D) +24.24% Price Change (7D) +24.24%

Cronos Legends (CLG) real-time price is $125.15. Over the past 24 hours, CLG traded between a low of $ 122.79 and a high of $ 127.31, showing active market volatility. CLG's all-time high price is $ 474.6, while its all-time low price is $ 52.75.

In terms of short-term performance, CLG has changed by +1.05% over the past hour, -0.39% over 24 hours, and +24.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cronos Legends (CLG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.07K$ 41.07K $ 41.07K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 59.82K$ 59.82K $ 59.82K Circulation Supply 328.18 328.18 328.18 Total Supply 477.9525 477.9525 477.9525

The current Market Cap of Cronos Legends is $ 41.07K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CLG is 328.18, with a total supply of 477.9525. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 59.82K.