Compound USDC (CUSDC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.02523487 $ 0.02523487 $ 0.02523487 24H Low $ 0.02527544 $ 0.02527544 $ 0.02527544 24H High 24H Low $ 0.02523487$ 0.02523487 $ 0.02523487 24H High $ 0.02527544$ 0.02527544 $ 0.02527544 All Time High $ 0.220912$ 0.220912 $ 0.220912 Lowest Price $ 0.00620705$ 0.00620705 $ 0.00620705 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) +0.01% Price Change (7D) +0.05% Price Change (7D) +0.05%

Compound USDC (CUSDC) real-time price is $0.02525732. Over the past 24 hours, CUSDC traded between a low of $ 0.02523487 and a high of $ 0.02527544, showing active market volatility. CUSDC's all-time high price is $ 0.220912, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00620705.

In terms of short-term performance, CUSDC has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.01% over 24 hours, and +0.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Compound USDC (CUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.89M$ 31.89M $ 31.89M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.89M$ 31.89M $ 31.89M Circulation Supply 1.26B 1.26B 1.26B Total Supply 1,262,718,711.424394 1,262,718,711.424394 1,262,718,711.424394

The current Market Cap of Compound USDC is $ 31.89M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CUSDC is 1.26B, with a total supply of 1262718711.424394. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.89M.