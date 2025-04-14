Clancy Price (CLANCY)
The live price of Clancy (CLANCY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 13.30K USD. CLANCY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Clancy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Clancy price change within the day is -3.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Clancy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Clancy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Clancy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Clancy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Clancy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
-3.21%
-29.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$CLANCY is a meme coin launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. It’s created purely for entertainment, with no inherent value, financial promises, or structured development plan. Drawing inspiration from Clancy, a koala celebrated for its resilience in the face of hardship, the project embodies endurance, adaptability, and community engagement. The liquidity pool has been permanently burned, and the token features zero transaction fees, ensuring a transparent and equitable trading process. It offers no investment rewards, staking options, or practical utilities, remaining a lighthearted, community-focused digital asset.
