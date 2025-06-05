Cellex Price (CELLEX)
The live price of Cellex (CELLEX) today is 0.00161886 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 161.89K USD. CELLEX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cellex Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cellex price change within the day is -8.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CELLEX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CELLEX price information.
During today, the price change of Cellex to USD was $ -0.000141511818562888.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cellex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cellex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cellex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000141511818562888
|-8.03%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cellex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-8.03%
-24.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cellex is a decentralized launch platform designed to enable transparent and structured token distribution. By using a unique system of time-locked Cells organized into Clusters, Cellex ensures fair access for all participants while preventing sniping and early dumping. Projects can define their own launch parameters, including pricing, unlock schedules, and market cap targets, allowing for customizable and secure token launches. Built on Ethereum with future Solana integration planned, Cellex provides both builders and investors with a predictable, tamper-proof, and equitable launch environment.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
