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Top Waves Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Waves Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
ROME Stablecoin
ROME Stablecoin
ROME
$ 1.003
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 1.20M
$ 26.12
2
Neutrino Index Token
Neutrino Index Token
XTN
$ 0.01587032
+0.33%
--
+0.38%
$ 1.09M
$ 0.90
3
Units.Network
Units.Network
UNIT0
$ 0.006524
+0.77%
-2.11%
+1.52%
$ 33.33K
$ 1.56M
4
egg
egg
EGG
$ 0.00335
+1.21%
-21.49%
-29.31%
--
$ 23.42M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Waves Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Waves Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $2.32M.
What is the best-performing Waves Ecosystem token right now?
Among Waves Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, ROME has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Waves Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Waves Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Waves Ecosystem tokens include ROME, XTN, UNIT0. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Waves Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Waves Ecosystem tokens is approximately $2.32M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Waves Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.