Neutrino Index Token Price (XTN)
The live price of Neutrino Index Token (XTN) today is 0.02958894 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.59M USD. XTN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Neutrino Index Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.01K USD
- Neutrino Index Token price change within the day is +6.60%
- It has a circulating supply of 87.56M USD
During today, the price change of Neutrino Index Token to USD was $ +0.00183125.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Neutrino Index Token to USD was $ +0.0294146759.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Neutrino Index Token to USD was $ +0.0112564080.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Neutrino Index Token to USD was $ +0.005839403107750644.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00183125
|+6.60%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0294146759
|+99.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0112564080
|+38.04%
|90 Days
|$ +0.005839403107750644
|+24.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of Neutrino Index Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.20%
+6.60%
-5.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Token, Asset-backed Tokens, Stablecoins, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) USD Stablecoin, Neutrino
