Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Runes Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Runes sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Dog (Bitcoin)
Dog (Bitcoin)
DOG
$ 0.0010979
+0.17%
+5.96%
+65.59%
$ 109.97M
$ 126.29M
2
GIZMO
GIZMO
GIZMO
$ 0.00120872
-0.50%
+0.32%
+347.31%
$ 1.21M
$ 29.48K
3
LOBO.THE.WOLF.PUP
LOBO.THE.WOLF.PUP
LOBO
$ 0.00006224
-3.80%
+24.77%
+84.75%
$ 1.16M
$ 243.42M
4
BitRunes
BitRunes
BRUNE
$ 1.07E-6
0.00%
-1.63%
+16.28%
$ 22.47K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Runes tokens and why are they popular?
Runes tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $112.36M.
What is the best-performing Runes token right now?
Among Runes tokens tracked on MEXC, LOBO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 24.77% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Runes tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Runes tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Runes tokens include DOG, GIZMO, LOBO. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Runes category?
The combined market capitalization of all Runes tokens is approximately $112.36M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Runes sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.