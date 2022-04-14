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Top Radix Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Radix Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Radix
Radix
XRD
$ 0.0009036
-0.34%
+0.41%
-6.78%
$ 12.14M
$ 60.17M
2
Hyperlane USD Coin
Hyperlane USD Coin
HUSDC
$ 0.999935
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 459.83K
$ 10.95K
3
CaviarNine LSU Pool LP
CaviarNine LSU Pool LP
LSULP
$ 0.00111491
+0.41%
-0.04%
-5.00%
$ 304.81K
$ 247.36
4
Astrolescent
Astrolescent
ASTRL
$ 0.00718432
+0.19%
-0.03%
-6.79%
$ 117.82K
$ 320.05
5
DefiPlaza
DefiPlaza
DFP2
$ 0.00168921
+0.30%
-0.06%
-7.34%
$ 112.81K
$ 969.45
6
DogeCube
DogeCube
DOGECUBE
$ 5.39E-6
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 43.14K
--
7
Ociswap
Ociswap
OCI
$ 0.00066106
-0.38%
-0.04%
-4.59%
$ 30.12K
$ 5.89
8
WOWO
WOWO
WOWO
$ 3.452E-5
+0.38%
-4.02%
-13.11%
$ 25.58K
--
9
EARLY Radix
EARLY Radix
EARLY
$ 2.078E-5
+0.39%
-4.43%
+1.12%
$ 20.78K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Radix Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Radix Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 9 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $13.25M.
What is the best-performing Radix Ecosystem token right now?
Among Radix Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, XRD has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.41% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Radix Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 9 Radix Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Radix Ecosystem tokens include XRD, HUSDC, LSULP. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Radix Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Radix Ecosystem tokens is approximately $13.25M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Radix Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.