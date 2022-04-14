Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Parallelized EVM Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Parallelized EVM sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
SEI
SEI
SEI
$ 0.047
+0.64%
-2.71%
+15.03%
$ 339.24M
$ 2.63M
2
Monad
Monad
MON
$ 0.02781
-0.11%
-12.30%
+17.63%
$ 328.98M
$ 14.44M
3
Reactive Network
Reactive Network
REACT
$ 0.00510383
+0.53%
-0.04%
+0.52%
$ 6.12M
$ 59.75K
4
Neon EVM
Neon EVM
NEON
$ 0.0142
-0.14%
+4.32%
+10.37%
$ 3.41M
$ 3.98M
5
CANTO
CANTO
CANTO
$ 0.00146402
0.00%
--
-6.88%
$ 890.81K
$ 1.98
6
Pharos
Pharos
PROS
$ 0.4142
+0.41%
-3.47%
+4.36%
--
$ 22.23K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Parallelized EVM tokens and why are they popular?
Parallelized EVM tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 6 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $678.64M.
What is the best-performing Parallelized EVM token right now?
Among Parallelized EVM tokens tracked on MEXC, NEON has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 4.32% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Parallelized EVM tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 6 Parallelized EVM tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Parallelized EVM tokens include SEI, MON, REACT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Parallelized EVM category?
The combined market capitalization of all Parallelized EVM tokens is approximately $678.64M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Parallelized EVM sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.