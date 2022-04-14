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Top Inscriptions Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Inscriptions sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Pepe
Pepe
PEPE
$ 0.000003873
+0.16%
-10.09%
+33.29%
$ 1.60B
$ 311.74B
2
OriginTrail
OriginTrail
TRAC
$ 0.3534
-1.23%
-5.89%
+31.25%
$ 176.40M
$ 736.41K
3
ORDI
ORDI
ORDI
$ 4.173
-0.17%
-5.08%
+13.56%
$ 86.35M
$ 17.70K
4
SATS
SATS
SATS
$ 0.000000011698
-0.02%
-6.67%
+8.58%
$ 24.45M
$ 6.40T
5
Bellscoin
Bellscoin
BELLS
$ 0.06191
0.00%
+3.67%
+44.14%
$ 3.81M
$ 13.51K
6
Nacho the Kat
Nacho the Kat
NACHO
$ 9.05E-6
0.00%
-1.55%
+23.47%
$ 2.60M
--
7
Inscribe
Inscribe
INS
$ 0.00473827
0.00%
-0.01%
+9.42%
$ 271.73K
$ 12.00
8
TurtSat
TurtSat
TURT
$ 0.00043033
+0.30%
+0.20%
+40.25%
$ 264.10K
$ 47.57K
9
Multibit
Multibit
MUBI
$ 0.00018849
-21.61%
-0.34%
-0.26%
$ 179.01K
$ 175.78
10
Ordiswap
Ordiswap
ORDS
$ 0.00015187
0.00%
-0.02%
+8.60%
$ 151.79K
$ 37.11
11
Fungi
Fungi
FUNGI
$ 0.00058533
-0.33%
-0.05%
+8.30%
$ 122.92K
$ 158.26
12
PEPi
PEPi
PEPI
$ 4.79
0.00%
-0.06%
-1.84%
$ 64.01K
$ 72.05
13
Rats
Rats
RATS
$ 0.00004501
+0.27%
+0.42%
+3.01%
--
$ 1.73B
14
KASPY
KASPY
KASPY
$ 0.000001596
0.00%
-1.24%
+22.63%
--
$ 6.81B

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Inscriptions tokens and why are they popular?
Inscriptions tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 14 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $1.89B.
What is the best-performing Inscriptions token right now?
Among Inscriptions tokens tracked on MEXC, BELLS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 3.67% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Inscriptions tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 14 Inscriptions tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Inscriptions tokens include PEPE, TRAC, ORDI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Inscriptions category?
The combined market capitalization of all Inscriptions tokens is approximately $1.89B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Inscriptions sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.