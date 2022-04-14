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Top ERC20i Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the ERC20i sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Fungi
Fungi
FUNGI
$ 0.00058617
+0.67%
-0.04%
+8.20%
$ 123.10K
$ 157.92
2
Froggi
Froggi
$FROGGI
$ 0.00103497
+0.67%
-0.00%
+5.38%
$ 79.43K
$ 211.96
3
PEPi
PEPi
PEPI
$ 4.79
0.00%
-0.05%
-4.20%
$ 64.01K
$ 72.05
4
SUISSMA AI by Virtuals
SUISSMA AI by Virtuals
SUISS
$ 2.578E-5
+0.62%
0.00%
+4.50%
$ 13.43K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are ERC20i tokens and why are they popular?
ERC20i tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $279.97K.
What is the best-performing ERC20i token right now?
Among ERC20i tokens tracked on MEXC, SUISS has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many ERC20i tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 ERC20i tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular ERC20i tokens include FUNGI, $FROGGI, PEPI. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the ERC20i category?
The combined market capitalization of all ERC20i tokens is approximately $279.97K. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the ERC20i sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.