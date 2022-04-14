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Top CHF Stablecoin Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the CHF Stablecoin sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
AllUnity CHF
AllUnity CHF
CHFAU
$ 1.25
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 54.64M
$ 636.31
2
VNX Swiss Franc
VNX Swiss Franc
VCHF
$ 1.24
-0.80%
-0.00%
+0.81%
$ 5.07M
$ 151.63K
3
Hedera Swiss Franc
Hedera Swiss Franc
HCHF
$ 1.41
0.00%
-0.03%
+4.44%
$ 196.12K
$ 33.04
4
Mento Swiss Franc
Mento Swiss Franc
CHFM
$ 1.22
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 86.23K
$ 707.67
5
Frankencoin
Frankencoin
ZCHF
$ 1.2463
0.00%
+0.02%
-0.57%
--
$ 15.38K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are CHF Stablecoin tokens and why are they popular?
CHF Stablecoin tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 5 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $59.99M.
What is the best-performing CHF Stablecoin token right now?
Among CHF Stablecoin tokens tracked on MEXC, ZCHF has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.02% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many CHF Stablecoin tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 5 CHF Stablecoin tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular CHF Stablecoin tokens include CHFAU, VCHF, HCHF. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the CHF Stablecoin category?
The combined market capitalization of all CHF Stablecoin tokens is approximately $59.99M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the CHF Stablecoin sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.