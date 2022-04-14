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Top ChainGPT Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the ChainGPT Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
ChainGPT
ChainGPT
CGPT
$ 0.020509
-0.17%
-1.08%
-0.23%
$ 19.13M
$ 3.25M
2
AITECH Cloud Network
AITECH Cloud Network
ACN
$ 0.005199
+0.12%
+1.11%
+9.67%
$ 9.27M
$ 70.77M
3
Matchain
Matchain
MAT
$ 0.03899
+0.43%
-0.90%
+12.46%
$ 643.42K
$ 1.72M
4
Black Mirror
Black Mirror
MIRROR
$ 0.0001726
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 172.60K
$ 1.97
5
Lympid
Lympid
LYP
$ 0.00316966
0.00%
+0.00%
+7.54%
$ 121.50K
$ 1.12K
6
DexCheck AI
DexCheck AI
DCK
$ 0.00011047
+0.03%
+0.10%
+27.06%
$ 101.40K
$ 483.75
7
Moongate
Moongate
MGT
$ 0.00037055
+0.20%
-5.45%
-21.09%
--
$ 37.54M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are ChainGPT Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
ChainGPT Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 7 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $29.44M.
What is the best-performing ChainGPT Launchpad token right now?
Among ChainGPT Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, ACN has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.11% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many ChainGPT Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 7 ChainGPT Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular ChainGPT Launchpad tokens include CGPT, ACN, MAT. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the ChainGPT Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalization of all ChainGPT Launchpad tokens is approximately $29.44M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the ChainGPT Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.