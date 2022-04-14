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Top Buidlpad Launchpad Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Buidlpad Launchpad sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Falcon Finance
Falcon Finance
FF
$ 0.10155
-0.31%
+12.66%
+53.95%
$ 290.98M
$ 1.23M
2
Solayer
Solayer
LAYER
$ 0.06802
+1.02%
-2.86%
+7.74%
$ 31.19M
$ 866.46K
3
SaharaAI
SaharaAI
SAHARA
$ 0.008078
+0.54%
-4.41%
+4.00%
$ 27.48M
$ 7.08M
4
Aria
Aria
ARIAIP
$ 0.00057195
0.00%
+0.03%
+25.66%
$ 190.46K
$ 14.80
5
Lombard
Lombard
BARD
$ 0.1156
+0.79%
-5.81%
+5.31%
--
$ 591.53K

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Buidlpad Launchpad tokens and why are they popular?
Buidlpad Launchpad tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 5 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $349.84M.
What is the best-performing Buidlpad Launchpad token right now?
Among Buidlpad Launchpad tokens tracked on MEXC, FF has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 12.66% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Buidlpad Launchpad tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 5 Buidlpad Launchpad tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Buidlpad Launchpad tokens include FF, LAYER, SAHARA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Buidlpad Launchpad category?
The combined market capitalization of all Buidlpad Launchpad tokens is approximately $349.84M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Buidlpad Launchpad sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.