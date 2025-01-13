Cartel Coin Price (CARTEL)
The live price of Cartel Coin (CARTEL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CARTEL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cartel Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.67 USD
- Cartel Coin price change within the day is +1.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the CARTEL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CARTEL price information.
During today, the price change of Cartel Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cartel Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cartel Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cartel Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.68%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-22.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cartel Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.55%
+1.63%
-14.47%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cartel Solana is a family of veteran SOL memecoin traders, slowly becoming the go-to place for new SOL memecoin users. After reaching a market cap of 1.5M$ within hours fo launch, Cartel has shown one of the fastest growth of memecoins on twitter, reaching 4K followers within a day. $CARTEL, despite being in the memecoin scene, is a serious DAO that holders can network in, to exchange information about other projects and to earn $CARTEL. $CARTEL is the foundation of our ecosystem, you can use it to enter our private alpha groups, earn it by raiding, and much more. Founded by Cartel Guzman, a famous SOL alpha caller. Utility: alpha calls, raiding platforms, social media growth tools.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CARTEL to AUD
A$--
|1 CARTEL to GBP
￡--
|1 CARTEL to EUR
€--
|1 CARTEL to USD
$--
|1 CARTEL to MYR
RM--
|1 CARTEL to TRY
₺--
|1 CARTEL to JPY
¥--
|1 CARTEL to RUB
₽--
|1 CARTEL to INR
₹--
|1 CARTEL to IDR
Rp--
|1 CARTEL to PHP
₱--
|1 CARTEL to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CARTEL to BRL
R$--
|1 CARTEL to CAD
C$--
|1 CARTEL to BDT
৳--
|1 CARTEL to NGN
₦--
|1 CARTEL to UAH
₴--
|1 CARTEL to VES
Bs--
|1 CARTEL to PKR
Rs--
|1 CARTEL to KZT
₸--
|1 CARTEL to THB
฿--
|1 CARTEL to TWD
NT$--
|1 CARTEL to CHF
Fr--
|1 CARTEL to HKD
HK$--
|1 CARTEL to MAD
.د.م--