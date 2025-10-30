Browsr AI (BRWS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.04742989$ 0.04742989 $ 0.04742989 Lowest Price $ 0.00327585$ 0.00327585 $ 0.00327585 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00% Price Change (7D) 0.00%

Browsr AI (BRWS) real-time price is $0.00352982. Over the past 24 hours, BRWS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BRWS's all-time high price is $ 0.04742989, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00327585.

In terms of short-term performance, BRWS has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Browsr AI (BRWS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.88K$ 17.88K $ 17.88K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.30K$ 35.30K $ 35.30K Circulation Supply 5.07M 5.07M 5.07M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Browsr AI is $ 17.88K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRWS is 5.07M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.30K.