BKOKFi Price (BKOK)
The live price of BKOKFi (BKOK) today is 0.380704 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.31M USD. BKOK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BKOKFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 211.54K USD
- BKOKFi price change within the day is -15.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.98M USD
During today, the price change of BKOKFi to USD was $ -0.0689292364001474.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BKOKFi to USD was $ -0.1901907337.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BKOKFi to USD was $ -0.2655524611.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BKOKFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0689292364001474
|-15.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1901907337
|-49.95%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2655524611
|-69.75%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BKOKFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.97%
-15.33%
-15.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched on September 15, 2024, by a team located in Singapore, BKOK is a smart contract featuring three distinct liquidity pools. First Liquidity Pool: BKOK/BNB Engage in standard trading with BNB, enhanced by an automatic burn mechanism that increases its value by 0.25% per hour (6% per day). Second Liquidity Pool: BKOK/USDT Participate in standard trading with USDT and capitalize on arbitrage opportunities by leveraging the price discrepancies between the BKOK/USDT and BKOK/BNB pools. Third Liquidity Pool: BKOK Assurance Pool This pool is designed to protect investors' capital by limiting downside risk. It is exclusively for the benefit of holders, with the price of BKOK in this pool appreciating over time. Transactions in this pool are limited to sell trades, and BNB accumulates as time progresses. Investors can rest assured that liquidity will always be available. When investments are liquidated through this channel, tokens are burned, contributing to the price increase of both the BKOK/BNB and BKOK/USDT pools.
