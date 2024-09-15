BKOKFi (BKOK) Tokenomics

BKOKFi (BKOK) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BKOKFi (BKOK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
BKOKFi (BKOK) Information

Launched on September 15, 2024, by a team located in Singapore, BKOK is a smart contract featuring three distinct liquidity pools.

First Liquidity Pool: BKOK/BNB Engage in standard trading with BNB, enhanced by an automatic burn mechanism that increases its value by 0.25% per hour (6% per day).

Second Liquidity Pool: BKOK/USDT Participate in standard trading with USDT and capitalize on arbitrage opportunities by leveraging the price discrepancies between the BKOK/USDT and BKOK/BNB pools.

Third Liquidity Pool: BKOK Assurance Pool This pool is designed to protect investors' capital by limiting downside risk. It is exclusively for the benefit of holders, with the price of BKOK in this pool appreciating over time. Transactions in this pool are limited to sell trades, and BNB accumulates as time progresses. Investors can rest assured that liquidity will always be available. When investments are liquidated through this channel, tokens are burned, contributing to the price increase of both the BKOK/BNB and BKOK/USDT pools.

Official Website:
https://bkokfi.com
Whitepaper:
https://blackrock.gitbook.io/blackrock

BKOKFi (BKOK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BKOKFi (BKOK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 387.88K
Total Supply:
$ 5.99M
Circulating Supply:
$ 5.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 387.68K
All-Time High:
$ 1.94
All-Time Low:
$ 0.03561185
Current Price:
$ 0.064768
BKOKFi (BKOK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BKOKFi (BKOK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BKOK tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BKOK tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BKOK's tokenomics, explore BKOK token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.