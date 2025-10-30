BitcoinZK (ZYRA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.072809 24H High $ 0.077139 All Time High $ 0.167321 Lowest Price $ 0.056991 Price Change (1H) -0.27% Price Change (1D) +1.52% Price Change (7D) -23.65%

BitcoinZK (ZYRA) real-time price is $0.076339. Over the past 24 hours, ZYRA traded between a low of $ 0.072809 and a high of $ 0.077139, showing active market volatility. ZYRA's all-time high price is $ 0.167321, while its all-time low price is $ 0.056991.

In terms of short-term performance, ZYRA has changed by -0.27% over the past hour, +1.52% over 24 hours, and -23.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BitcoinZK (ZYRA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.10M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 76.42M Circulation Supply 250.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BitcoinZK is $ 19.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZYRA is 250.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.42M.