Bitcoin Wizard Mascot Price (BTCWIZ)
The live price of Bitcoin Wizard Mascot (BTCWIZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 82.89K USD. BTCWIZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bitcoin Wizard Mascot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 11.89K USD
- Bitcoin Wizard Mascot price change within the day is -7.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.69M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BTCWIZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BTCWIZ price information.
During today, the price change of Bitcoin Wizard Mascot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcoin Wizard Mascot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcoin Wizard Mascot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcoin Wizard Mascot to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-91.72%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bitcoin Wizard Mascot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-3.25%
-7.67%
-56.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BTCWIZ is a funny and silly memecoin and it’s the official and inseparable Mascot of Bitcoin, the magical guide that supports and amplifies the power of the king of cryptocurrencies. Founded within the legendary College of Bitcoin Wizardry, BTCWIZ merges magic and crypto, creating a dedicated and visionary community that celebrates the true essence of "MaGiC InTeRnet MoNey." The magical journey began in 2013, when a Reddit user, u/mavensbot, created an illustration of the Bitcoin Wizard for r/Bitcoin, accompanied by the phrase "Magic Internet Money." This image brought a wave of attention to Bitcoin, raising its value and marking the start of the Bitcoin Wizard’s story. Today, BTCWIZ continues this tradition, keeping its strong bond with Bitcoin and guiding the community through the power of blockchain. Every wizard in the College HODLs BTCWIZ and BTC as symbols of loyalty.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BTCWIZ to AUD
A$--
|1 BTCWIZ to GBP
￡--
|1 BTCWIZ to EUR
€--
|1 BTCWIZ to USD
$--
|1 BTCWIZ to MYR
RM--
|1 BTCWIZ to TRY
₺--
|1 BTCWIZ to JPY
¥--
|1 BTCWIZ to RUB
₽--
|1 BTCWIZ to INR
₹--
|1 BTCWIZ to IDR
Rp--
|1 BTCWIZ to PHP
₱--
|1 BTCWIZ to EGP
￡E.--
|1 BTCWIZ to BRL
R$--
|1 BTCWIZ to CAD
C$--
|1 BTCWIZ to BDT
৳--
|1 BTCWIZ to NGN
₦--
|1 BTCWIZ to UAH
₴--
|1 BTCWIZ to VES
Bs--
|1 BTCWIZ to PKR
Rs--
|1 BTCWIZ to KZT
₸--
|1 BTCWIZ to THB
฿--
|1 BTCWIZ to TWD
NT$--
|1 BTCWIZ to CHF
Fr--
|1 BTCWIZ to HKD
HK$--
|1 BTCWIZ to MAD
.د.م--