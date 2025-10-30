What is Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW)

Bitcoin the Turtle $SLOW is a community-driven memecoin built on the Kaspa using the KRC-20 token standard. The project was launched as a fair distribution without pre-mines or team allocations, emphasizing accessibility and decentralization. Inspired by the Kaspa founder’s pet turtle, $SLOW serves as both a cultural and creative initiative within the Kaspa ecosystem. Its primary focus is community engagement, awareness-building, and supporting Kaspa adoption through lighthearted branding and community initiatives. Bitcoin the Turtle $SLOW is a community-driven memecoin built on the Kaspa using the KRC-20 token standard. The project was launched as a fair distribution without pre-mines or team allocations, emphasizing accessibility and decentralization. Inspired by the Kaspa founder’s pet turtle, $SLOW serves as both a cultural and creative initiative within the Kaspa ecosystem. Its primary focus is community engagement, awareness-building, and supporting Kaspa adoption through lighthearted branding and community initiatives.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) Resource Official Website

Bitcoin the Turtle Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bitcoin the Turtle.

Check the Bitcoin the Turtle price prediction now!

SLOW to Local Currencies

Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLOW token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) How much is Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) worth today? The live SLOW price in USD is 0.01437467 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SLOW to USD price? $ 0.01437467 . Check out The current price of SLOW to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Bitcoin the Turtle? The market cap for SLOW is $ 283.93K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SLOW? The circulating supply of SLOW is 19.71M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SLOW? SLOW achieved an ATH price of 0.0414631 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SLOW? SLOW saw an ATL price of 0.00487056 USD . What is the trading volume of SLOW? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SLOW is -- USD . Will SLOW go higher this year? SLOW might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SLOW price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) Important Industry Updates