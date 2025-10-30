The live Bitcoin the Turtle price today is 0.01437467 USD. Track real-time SLOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SLOW price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Bitcoin the Turtle price today is 0.01437467 USD. Track real-time SLOW to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SLOW price trend easily at MEXC now.

Bitcoin the Turtle Price (SLOW)

1 SLOW to USD Live Price:

$0.0143747
-7.70%1D
USD
Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 07:44:35 (UTC+8)

Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.01304685
24H Low
$ 0.01583978
24H High

$ 0.01304685
$ 0.01583978
$ 0.0414631
$ 0.00487056
-0.08%

-8.40%

+9.19%

+9.19%

Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) real-time price is $0.01437467. Over the past 24 hours, SLOW traded between a low of $ 0.01304685 and a high of $ 0.01583978, showing active market volatility. SLOW's all-time high price is $ 0.0414631, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00487056.

In terms of short-term performance, SLOW has changed by -0.08% over the past hour, -8.40% over 24 hours, and +9.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) Market Information

$ 283.93K
--
$ 293.19K
19.71M
20,356,524.0
The current Market Cap of Bitcoin the Turtle is $ 283.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SLOW is 19.71M, with a total supply of 20356524.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 293.19K.

Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Bitcoin the Turtle to USD was $ -0.00131868150700801.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bitcoin the Turtle to USD was $ -0.0036163607.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bitcoin the Turtle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bitcoin the Turtle to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00131868150700801-8.40%
30 Days$ -0.0036163607-25.15%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW)

Bitcoin the Turtle $SLOW is a community-driven memecoin built on the Kaspa using the KRC-20 token standard. The project was launched as a fair distribution without pre-mines or team allocations, emphasizing accessibility and decentralization. Inspired by the Kaspa founder’s pet turtle, $SLOW serves as both a cultural and creative initiative within the Kaspa ecosystem. Its primary focus is community engagement, awareness-building, and supporting Kaspa adoption through lighthearted branding and community initiatives.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) Resource

Bitcoin the Turtle Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Bitcoin the Turtle.

Check the Bitcoin the Turtle price prediction now!

SLOW to Local Currencies

Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SLOW token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW)

How much is Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) worth today?
The live SLOW price in USD is 0.01437467 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SLOW to USD price?
The current price of SLOW to USD is $ 0.01437467. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Bitcoin the Turtle?
The market cap for SLOW is $ 283.93K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SLOW?
The circulating supply of SLOW is 19.71M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SLOW?
SLOW achieved an ATH price of 0.0414631 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SLOW?
SLOW saw an ATL price of 0.00487056 USD.
What is the trading volume of SLOW?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SLOW is -- USD.
Will SLOW go higher this year?
SLOW might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SLOW price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Bitcoin the Turtle (SLOW) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

