Bikera (IMERA) Price Information (USD)

Bikera (IMERA) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, IMERA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. IMERA's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, IMERA has changed by +0.27% over the past hour, +0.12% over 24 hours, and +18.25% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Bikera (IMERA) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Bikera is $ 23.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of IMERA is 999.81M, with a total supply of 999806438.486462. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.72K.