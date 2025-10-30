BeraFi (BERAFI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00315972$ 0.00315972 $ 0.00315972 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -16.64% Price Change (7D) -8.51% Price Change (7D) -8.51%

BeraFi (BERAFI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, BERAFI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BERAFI's all-time high price is $ 0.00315972, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, BERAFI has changed by -- over the past hour, -16.64% over 24 hours, and -8.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BeraFi (BERAFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.76K$ 4.76K $ 4.76K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.40K$ 21.40K $ 21.40K Circulation Supply 178.06M 178.06M 178.06M Total Supply 800,000,000.0 800,000,000.0 800,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of BeraFi is $ 4.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BERAFI is 178.06M, with a total supply of 800000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.40K.