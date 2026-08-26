Believe Price Today

The live Believe (BELIEVE) price today is $ 0.0013056, with a 0.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current BELIEVE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0013056 per BELIEVE.

Believe currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,671,183, with a circulating supply of 1.28B BELIEVE. During the last 24 hours, BELIEVE traded between $ 0.00128005 (low) and $ 0.00152291 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.356908, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BELIEVE moved -0.22% in the last hour and +9.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 791.22K.

Believe (BELIEVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.67M$ 1.67M $ 1.67M Volume (24H) $ 791.22K$ 791.22K $ 791.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.67M$ 1.67M $ 1.67M Circulation Supply 1.28B 1.28B 1.28B Total Supply 1,279,992,926.055528 1,279,992,926.055528 1,279,992,926.055528

The current Market Cap of Believe is $ 1.67M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 791.22K. The circulating supply of BELIEVE is 1.28B, with a total supply of 1279992926.055528. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.67M.